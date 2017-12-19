TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delays expected in Midland, Winkler Co. this week

We have a few traffic alerts in Winkler and Midland County heading into the rest of the week.



Be prepared for traffic delays on State Highway 18 in Winkler County.



The project is expected to last through Friday, Dec. 22.



In Midland County, starting on Tuesday, crews will be working on F.M. 1787 between mile markers 272 and 274.



Crews ask that you obey any warning signs and follow any flaggers in the area.



