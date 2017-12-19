Porch pirate strikes in Midland, police searching for suspect

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a porch pirate.

We’re told that back on Dec. 12, a package was taken off a porch in the 5300 block of George Yard Ct.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving in a black, 4-door sedan.

Authorities added to deter porch pirates, have your packages delivered to your place of work, elect to require signatures for packages or sign-up for real time tracking options.

If you know who the suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171213021.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.