AIM Bank agrees to buy Platinum Bank

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
AIM Bank announced on Tuesday they have come to an agreement to buy Platinum Bank.

The acquisition is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

AIM Bank, which currently has 18 locations across West Texas and the Big Country will take over the Platinum Bank locations, including the ones in Levelland, Lubbock and Odessa.

