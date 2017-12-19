Odessa police host ‘Breakfast With Badges’ event

Folks in Odessa got a chance to meet and mingle with members of the police department on Tuesday morning.



It was through "Breakfast With Badges" at Doughboys Cafe.



The Odessa Police Department says they want the community to trust them and work on a great relationship with the people of Odessa.



"We know the importance of having events like this because it’s important to build relationships of trust with the police and the community,” said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.



If you missed “Breakfast with Badges,” don't worry, you will get another chance in January.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.