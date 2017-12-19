Odessa police host ‘Breakfast With Badges’ event

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.
The Permian Basin Area Foundation announced on Tuesday that over $2 million in grant awards will be going to regional nonprofit organizations. Overall, the grant awards were presented to 38 area nonprofit organizations.
The Permian Basin Area Foundation announced on Tuesday that over $2 million in grant awards will be going to regional nonprofit organizations. Overall, the grant awards were presented to 38 area nonprofit organizations.
The Coahoma I.S.D. Board of Trustees received a special award on Tuesday night in Coahoma. The school board was named the "Outstanding School Board" in October at a convention in Dallas.
The Coahoma I.S.D. Board of Trustees received a special award on Tuesday night in Coahoma. The school board was named the "Outstanding School Board" in October at a convention in Dallas.
Officials estimate the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in state history before full containment, which is expected by Jan. 7.
Officials estimate the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in state history before full containment, which is expected by Jan. 7.
School officials are looking over ideas sent in by the community to improve Midland I.S.D. Some of the ideas involved ways to hire and keep teachers in the Tall City, improving campuses and single classrooms.
School officials are looking over ideas sent in by the community to improve Midland I.S.D. Some of the ideas involved ways to hire and keep teachers in the Tall City, improving campuses and single classrooms.