Midland I.S.D. looking over community ideas to improve district

The community has answered the call.

“We had 26 people or organizations actually apply and we’re moving forward with about 17 or 19 of those to interviews,” said Elise Kail, Executive Director of Accountability with Midland I.S.D.

What’s the call you might be asking? Midland I.S.D. has been looking for idea on how to improve the district. They call it, “A Call for Quality Schools.”

“It’s nice with the talent we have in Midland I.S.D. We have the opportunity to bring creative ideas to the forefront to enhance opportunities for our kids,” said Kail.

Elise Kail is one of the brains behind "Midland on the Move" and the call for quality schools. Many of the ideas were along the lines of finding teachers to stay and teach in Midland. Campus-wide improvements and ideas to improve single classrooms.

“It’s been fast but it’s been very exciting,” said Kail.

It was a month-long process.

“We’re going to have some choice opportunities for parents for what kind of education their kids get and the type of education that we’ll be able to do that,” said Kail.

With the break coming up, school officials will get a chance to catch their breath. Once January rolls around, they will be working return some of those calls for quality school applications.

Kail added the district will hope to bring some of the ideas to the board in April to implement them for the next upcoming school year.

