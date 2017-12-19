Gun scare reported at U.T.P.B. STEM Academy on Monday

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a porch pirate. We’re told that back on Dec. 12, a package was taken off a porch in the 5300 block of George Yard Ct.
Officials estimate the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in state history before full containment, which is expected by Jan. 7.
It will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations, said the president of an airline consulting firm. In rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
AIM Bank announced on Tuesday they have come to an agreement to buy Platinum Bank. The acquisition will is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.
Folks in Odessa got a chance to meet and mingle with members of the police department on Tuesday morning. It was through "Breakfast With Badges" at Doughboys Cafe.
