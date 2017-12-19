Gun scare reported at U.T.P.B. STEM Academy on Monday

One student will be disciplined following a report that the student had a gun.

We’re told the incident took place on Monday afternoon at the U.T.P.B. STEM Academy in Odessa.

According to administrators, the school received a report that a student had brought a gun on campus.

UTPB police quickly found the student named in the report and discovered that the student brought a plastic toy cap gun.

Administrators said police met with the parents and student.

We’re told the student will be disciplined based on the student code of conduct.

Administrators added, “We want to reassure parents and our community that both the STEM Academy and The University take all reports like this seriously and we move quickly and decisively to secure the safety of our students and staff. We want to thank those who reported the incident to the school and we are grateful that this turned out to be a false report.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.