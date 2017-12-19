Beyond the Bow: West Texas girl's special request for Christmas cards

It's a very special time whenever the mailman comes. He is bringing a different kind of joy to one West Texas girl, 13-year-old Briella Hernandez.

She loves Christmas cards, “I like the pop-up ones,” says Briella.

Instead of presents this year, she said all she wanted was, “to get Christmas cards from around the world.”

Briella’s decision to give up the gifts came after a diagnosis of D.I.P.G., or a form of cancer, earlier this year.

Her dad, Ricky Hernandez, explains, “She has an inoperable brain tumor in her brain stem.”

He says, “We were walking at Target and we talked about Christmas cards and she said, I was explaining to her that people used to send out Christmas cards every year and she said, “what?!” And I said that’s how people used to communicate with Christmas cards. And she said that’s cool so I told her how about I get my friends to send you Christmas cards. She said cool, let's see how many we get.”

They were only expecting 10 or 15 cards from local friends, but each day, the mailman brings more, and more cards, from further away. A card from South Wales even arrived during our visit.

Briella’s family started a Facebook page called "Briella's Fight Against DIPG." Her story has even reached college and professional athletic teams wanting to help.

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team invited Briella and her family to their practice for her birthday back In August.

“Her eyes lit up and the team surrounded her. Everybody knew her name. They hugged her, kissed her and took her into the center of the court and they did their before practice prayer and she was part of it,” says Ricky. “When they brought her back before they started practice, she said, ‘I didn’t know you knew this many people!’”

Even getting the attention of someone who works with the San Antonio Spurs.

“She's a big Spurs fan,” says Ricky, “So, I reached out to a friend that works for the Spurs and they sent her a plaque. It’s a season ticket holder picture of Tim Duncan.”

Briella says her favorite player is Kawhi Leonard, and the team mascot, the Coyote.

As each message pours in from strangers she has never met, Briella and her family have a special message of her own.

“Thank you and have a Merry Christmas and God bless,” says Briella. “Thank you and have a Merry Christmas and God bless. That’s exactly what she said. You can’t say it any better,” said Ricky.

Can’t say it any better, unless that message arrives on a Christmas card.

Briella is getting more treatment in Lubbock and at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

If you want to send a card, send it to: Briella Hernandez, P.O. Box 1768, Lubbock, TX, 79408 and you can follow her on Facebook, just click here.

