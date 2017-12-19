Big Spring Police looking information in connection with criminal mischief

The Big Spring Police Department is looking for information in a criminal mischief investigation.

On Monday, officers were called out to the Comanche Trail Park in reference to a criminal mischief where they found sponsor banners for the Festival of Lights had been damaged.

The total of three banners had damage worth about $600. We're told the damage occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.

