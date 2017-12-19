Odessa Police Department looking for wanted fugitives

The Odessa Police Department is looking for this week's wanted fugitives.

They are wanted for having outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping the list is Cody Dillon Gonzales, 27, with 16 outstanding warrants. Following behind is Rodney Stewart Robertson, 50, with eight warrants and Gabriela Barraza Ocampo, 36, with six warrants.

Finishing the list is Amanda Aguero, 27, with five warrants and Dalton Travis Livsey, 25, with two warrants.

Anyone with information about these people is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333 - TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.