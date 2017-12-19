Big Spring Sears closes its doors - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Big Spring Sears closes its doors

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Sears logo
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The Big Spring Sears department store has officially closed its doors. 

The department store chain has been seeing more and more stores close in the past years. This year the Odessa location also shut its doors. 

