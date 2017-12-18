Second grader diagnosed with whooping cough at Milam Elementary in Odessa

The Ector County Independent School District has confirmed that a second grader has been diagnosed with whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

We're told the student attends Milam Elementary in Odessa.

School administrators said the school sent a notification to parents this evening and are being sure that all parents are advised.

The signs of pertussis are a low-grade fever, a runny nose, and a cough. As it progresses, the coughing becomes more rapid and persistent. If a parent wants to find out more about pertussis, go to www.cdc.gov/pertussis or talk to your doctor or school nurse.

Whooping cough can be highly contagious. If your child begins coughing and runs a fever, you are advised to call your family doctor or go to a clinic.

E.C.I.S.D. officials are advising parents that they are not seeing anyone else with these signs and they are closing monitoring for symptoms.

We also reached out to Midland I.S.D. tonight to see if they've possibly seen any cases or have any plans should a case pop up there but we haven't heard back from them yet.

