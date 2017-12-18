Sydney Cariel was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She joined the NewsWest 9 team in October of 2017. Sydney graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

While in college, Sydney covered the Milwaukee Brewers during Spring Training for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and won a student Emmy Award for one of her stories during that time. She also interned at Comcast SportsNet Bay Area for two summers covering all the Bay Area teams and worked for Cox Media as their high school football sideline reporter.

Growing up as a die-hard San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, and Oakland A’s fan, Sydney had a passion for sports since she was young. Her passion for sports grew into a love for sports journalism. Sydney’s goal as a sports reporter is to tell the community intriguing stories that go further than the final scores of the games. She feels extremely lucky to be able to cover sports all throughout the Permian Basin and is excited to be part of the NewsWest 9 team!