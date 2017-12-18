Finance/Business website says Midland is a top city for early retirement

A personal finance and business forecast website says Midland is one of their top 10 cities for early retirement.



Kiplinger.com looked at things like unemployment rates, incomes, living costs and tax friendliness.



Midland came in number eight on the list thanks to low unemployment, a low amount of crime per 100 residents and the cost of living is 9 percent below the national average.



Couple that with no income tax or retirement income tax in the state and Midland made the top 10.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.