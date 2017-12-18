'Cocoa with a Cop' brings officers, residents together in Midland

'Cocoa with a Cop' in Midland saw a positive turnout on Monday.



The event was held at the Brew Street Bakery.



There was free hot chocolate for the kids and Santa was even there.



Midland police officers were out there talking to the public, hoping to get to know the community better.



"We've been promoting a lot trying to get out to the public. We've done coffee with a cop, pizza with a cop and we've been doing all kinds of things just to get out there and talk to everybody and let them know that hey, we're here for them. Let us know your problems, let us know what's going on in the city," said Midland Police Officer, Daniel Stief.



