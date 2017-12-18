Tap Into Downtown Odessa event rescheduled

The second annual Tap Into Downtown Odessa has been rescheduled.



The original date was canceled due to weather and safety issues.



The wine tasting event will take place March 17 on St. Patrick's Day.



If you did buy tickets for September 30, you will be refunded.



If you have questions, call the City of Odessa at (432) 335-3200.



