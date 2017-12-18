Olive Garden opens in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Olive Garden opens in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Folks in Odessa have a new Italian option for dinner.

Olive Garden opened its doors on Monday afternoon.

They're located in the 5100 block of East 42nd Street.

From now until New Year's Eve, they'll be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

They take reservations and call ahead seating.

