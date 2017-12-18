H.E.B. donates over 259,000 bowls of oatmeal to West Texas Food Bank

H.E.B. is helping with the most important meal of the day, this holiday season.



They donated close to 3 million bowls of oatmeal to 17 food banks, across the Lone Star State.



All the food banks, including the one here at home, will receive more 8,640 boxes of oatmeal or 259,200 bowls.



Craig Stoker of the West Texas Food Bank says they always appreciate donations, whether they are big or small.



"Our partner agencies throughout the 19 counties that we serve, we are just excited to have something to pass out that the families can cook together and eat. It just a great opportunity to give this year," said Stoker.



The Abell-Hanger Foundation also donated a $100,000 matching grant to the West Texas Food Bank.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.