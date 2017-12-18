Longhorn Steakhouse opens in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Longhorn Steakhouse opens in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

One new steakhouse opened their doors in Midland on Monday.

If you're hungry for steak, you may want to try Longhorn Steakhouse.

They're located on Loop 250, in front of the Midland Park Mall

They'll be open until 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly