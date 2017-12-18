Phoenix O'Connor is a reporter/multi-media journalist with the NewsWest 9 team.

Coming from Moorhead, Minnesota, she was the morning live reporter on the #1 morning show, "First News" for WDAY.

Having a love for racing, she would host and sideline report for United States X-County, which is a long-distance snowmobile race in Canada, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Her international reporting also includes covering off-road races in Mexico for Score international off-road racing.

She gives back to the West Texas community by working at the Crisis Center Odessa on the response team.

Phoenix enjoys covering hard news and crime.



If you have a story idea, e-mail her at poconnor@kwes.com