Borden County Coyote Family

The Borden County Coyotes are about to head to Arlington for the second year in a row. This team features a father-son duo and a group of guys who refuse to be anything but united.

7 seniors make up the bulk of the Borden County roster and Coach Richey credits the class for creating a dynamic that made this team special.

“You know really it’s a deal where probably athletically we’re not near as athletic as we were last year, but what this team has is something that you know a lot of these kids have been together since they were in kindergarten or first grade. The comradery, the chemistry, is amazing," said Coach Richey.

The bonds aren’t just tight among the players, as coach Richey has a son on the team.

“To top it all off, one of those 7 seniors is the last of my four children and so his classmates have been in my house many times. I’ve been around 4 or 5 of ‘em almost their entire life,” said Coach Richey.

The 2017 Coyotes have remained dedicated to staying united, so much so that they decided their Coach would be the only one able to talk with the media.

“The reason you’re talking to me and not one of the players is they said from day one, they don’t wanna talk, they want their actions to speak for them. It’s not about one guy, it's about the family and that’s really what we have here. It’s a Coyote family,” said Richey.

The seniors will be playing their last game at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday with a state ring on the line.

