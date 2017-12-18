Sockers FC looking for new head coach

The Sockers FC announced in a press release on Monday that they are searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Matt Barnes will not be returning for the 2018 season.

Barnes led the Sockers to three playoff appearances in his four seasons with the club. His teams' most recent success included an appearance in the 2017 National Premier Soccer League National Championship.

"We cannot thank Matt enough for what he has done for our team during his four-year tenure in West Texas," said Sockers FC General Manager, Jeff VonHolle.

The Sockers are looking for a coach with college or club level experience. Those interested in applying should contact Sockers FC General Manager, Jeff VonHolle by phone at 432-520-2255 or by email at jvonhole@midlandrockhounds.org.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.