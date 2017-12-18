Construction worker injured during bridge demolition in Reeves Co.

A construction worker is in an Odessa hospital recovering following an incident in Reeves County on Monday morning.

We're told the Texas Department of Transportation was in the process of rebuilding the RM 652 bridge at Salt Creek in Reeves County, west of Orla, Texas.

Officials said the structure had already been widened to accommodate traffic flow and traffic was using the new section.

TxDOT said crews with Gilvin-Terrill Ltd., of Amarillo, were beginning demolition of the old part of the structure.

That's when, officials said, a portion of the old part of the structure gave way unexpectedly.

The worker's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

We're told the bridge did not collapse.

The new section of RM 652 remains open to traffic and is currently in use.

