Marathon house fire results in 2 deaths

Two people have died following a house fire in Marathon.

The Brewster County Deputies and Marathon Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to the residence on South Ave. D Sunday night. The Alpine and Fort Stockton Volunteer Fire Departments as well as the Brewster County EMC and neighbors assisted.

Unfortunately, two occupants died as a result of the blaze.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, the fire is under investigation by state fire marshalls and the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

