Santa visits Medical Center Hospital in Odessa

Santa was in West Texas again for a special trip to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

Old Saint Nick visited the facility's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Care department to spread the holiday spirit to those who need it most.

In the NICU, Santa held precious infants, some smaller than his own his own belt as he passed along his Christmas spirit.

In pediatrics, Santa went door-to-door visiting sick children and wishing them well.

Everyone also received a stuffed animal present.

Santa also took pictures with the hospital's staff, who say they were overjoyed to have Santa in house.

"I think its wonderful. I think it brings so much joy and happiness to the families that are here and they really need this at this time," says Katelyn Guy, a nurse in the NICU.

While Santa was the one giving out gifts, he says the kids are the ones who made his day, "The look on a child's face when they get to meet Santa, it really is priceless."

