Odessa police to host 'Breakfast with Badges'

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department will be hosting "Breakfast with Badges" on Tuesday in an effort to connect with the community. 

Officers will be out at 1621 West 10th Street from 6 to 10 a.m. 

Everyone is welcome to stop by, have a donut and interact with local officers as well as address any issues or concerns.

