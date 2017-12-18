Ector Co. District Attorney asking for recusal from Gabe, Grace McDonald cases

UPDATE: We've learned that Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland has asked to recuse himself from both the Gabe and Grace McDonald cases.

The District Attorney confirmed the information to us this afternoon.

No word yet on when or if the Texas Attorney General's Office will respond to the request.

------------------

Grace McDonald's trial will be in Ector County.

McDonald's lawyer withdrew the motion to move the trial on Monday morning while in court.

Ector County D.A. Bobby Bland has requested to be removed from the case "in the interest of justice."

The trial date had been moved to Jan. 22, earlier in the year, but will most likely be delayed after the previous request.

We were previously told court records also showed that Grace was competent to stand trial.

Her adopted brother, Gabe McDonald, is accused of shooting his parents while they were in bed. Grace is accused of being the mastermind behind the murders.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.