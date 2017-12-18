Car accident cause a traffic jam on I-20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Car accident cause a traffic jam on I-20

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police are on scene of a car accident has caused a traffic jam in Odessa early this morning.

The accident happened near Grant Ave. on Interstate 20.

Traffic is backed up from Grant Ave. all the way to Frontier Street. The service roads are also backed up at this time.

We will keep you updated as the traffic clears. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly