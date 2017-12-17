10 year old hands out hot chocolate to raise money for Odessa's Police dogs

For the last two weeks, 10 year old Randi Spenser has been giving out hot chocolate in front of her house to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Randi wants to buy bullet proof vests for K-9's at the Odessa Police Department so they can be protected in the line of duty.

Despite sometimes near freezing conditions Randi has shown an unwavering commitment to her cause which has made her parents extremely proud.

Randi's mom Kristi Spencer tells me it's amazing the kind of person Randi is growing up to be.

"I'm very proud of her, she's such a sweet girl, she's always trying to do something to help people," says Kristi.

Randi won't reveal how close she's gotten to her goal of $5,000 but says the coco stand has been very successful.

On Saturday night, she also got a special visit from the K-9's she's been so committed to helping.

