Texas DPS woks major crash in Midland

Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.
Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.
Texas DPS was on scene of a major crash in Midland. We're told it happened on 158 and County Road 140 at 4:30 pm.
Texas DPS was on scene of a major crash in Midland. We're told it happened on 158 and County Road 140 at 4:30 pm.
Multiple burglaries, and multiple locations, Odessa Police believe they are committed by the same suspects.
Multiple burglaries, and multiple locations, Odessa Police believe they are committed by the same suspects.
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.