Corpus Christi man killed in Andrews Co. crash

We've learned the name of a man killed in an early morning crash in Andrews.



Police say it's Omar Miles, 34, of Corpus Christi.



Investigators tell us, he crashed into a semi at the intersection of Loop 1910 and Highway 176.



It's unclear what caused the wreck but miles died in the crash.



The truck driver and a passenger were okay.



