Corpus Christi man killed in Andrews Co. crash

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

We've learned the name of a man killed in an early morning crash in Andrews.

Police say it's Omar Miles, 34, of Corpus Christi.

Investigators tell us, he crashed into a semi at the intersection of Loop 1910 and Highway 176.

It's unclear what caused the wreck but miles died in the crash.

The truck driver and a passenger were okay.

