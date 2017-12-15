Martin Co. residents warning residents about scam

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
We've learned the name of a man killed in an early morning crash in Andrews. Police say it's Omar Miles, 34, of Corpus Christi.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community about a spoof going on. Someone is calling people pretending to be with the sheriff's office.
$9 million will be invested into the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. The funds will be generated through the U.T. System Internal Lending Program, designed to launch online degree programs.
There is a new trend of activities happening here in the Permian Basin and it's all by gathering clues and solving puzzles.
