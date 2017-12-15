Martin Co. residents warning residents about scam

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community about a spoof going on.



Someone is calling people pretending to be with the sheriff's office.



The problem is they're spoofing the office's number so it looks real on your caller ID.



They tell the victim if they don't pay up, they will be arrested.



The sheriff's office says they would not threaten an arrest by phone.



Instead, they would show up to the persons home with an arrest warrant.



If you get a call like this, don't fall for it.



Hang up and the call the Martin County Sheriff's Office.



