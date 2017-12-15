$9 million being invested into University of Texas of the Permian Basin

$9 million will be invested into the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.



The funds will be generated through the U.T. System Internal Lending Program, designed to launch online degree programs.



The U.T. System Board of Regents will be distributing the funds over the next three years, which will target improving some challenges the university faces.



Those challenges include things like technology to attract and retain students, communications, marketing and investments for student services.



