Borden Co. playing with something to prove

The defending 1A Division I champs have one more test before they can add 2017 to their list of titles. Last December, they took down Jonesboro to take home a state championship, and next week they'll try to do it again. But after 8 seniors graduated last spring. It's turned into a very different six-man squad.

Most of this season's starters were apart of the basketball team that took Borden County to its first state tournament in San Antonio.

So while their opponent is out for revenge, the Coyotes are looking out for their reputation.

“People have doubted them you know, questioned whether or not they were really football players and that's fueled them. Jonesboro has the fuel because we beat them last year, but I think our team feels like they have one more step to prove and so we're not gonna overlook anybody,” said Trey Richey.

They find themselves in the position of silencing the doubters for good, after a semi-final victory over Happy, the squad who had ended Borden County Basketball's post-season run.

“Beating Happy was amazing but that was not the state game, it was a semi-final. It can mean nothing. We have to finish the job,” said Richey.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.