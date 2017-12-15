U.T. System Chancellor Bill McRaven to step down in May, citing health problems

We've learned the Chancellor of the University of Texas System is planning to step down in May, according to the Austin American Statesman.

According to the Statesman, Bill McRaven made the announcement at the Board of Regents meeting this afternoon.

They're reporting that McRaven has agreed to stay through the academic year.

The Statesman added that the announcement was related to his health.

In recent months, according to the Statesman, McRaven had been battling health problems stemming from his battle with a chronic form of leukemia.

