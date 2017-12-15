Midland Memorial Hospital hosts holiday blood drive

The blood drive took place in the main lobby of the Midland Memorial hospital on Friday morning.

More than 50 West Texans showed up to donate.

Pint by pint they gave back to the medical community in its time of need.

Officials say due to an uptick in accidents, the holiday season is one of the most crucial times to collect blood.

One donor, Alberto Rodriguez, who is a nursing intern at the hospital, said he didn't hesitate to donate when he spotted the blood drive.

"I just think about how many people need blood on a daily basis, and even though you think it's not that much of an action you do, but in the long run, it helps a lot of people," said Rodriguez.

Dianne Scott, the Senior Donor Recruitment Representative at United Blood Services, also explained to us why blood donations are always in such demand.

"We never have enough blood. Every day, we need 82 pints of blood to supply to the hospitals and people have to come out and give during this time to have that," said Scott.

She also tells us that all the blood donated on Friday will stay in the Permian Basin to assist local hospitals.

