Odessa police investigating theft at Target

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Target on 42nd street back on Dec. 3.

After investigating, police discovered the man suspected of the theft hid the merchandise in his jacket and exited the store without paying.

He is described as Hispanic, approximately 5'7" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. At the time of the theft, the suspect was wearing a white hat, gray jacket and a white shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS.

