$1M bond set for Odessa murder suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Kevin Roberts (Source: Odessa Police Department) Kevin Roberts (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Kevin Roberts the man accused of killing Ashely Williams, 21, of Odessa is at the Ector County Jail. 

Roberts was transferred Wednesday evening from Weatherford. On Thursday he was seen by a court official and was given a bond for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for $25,000. The bond for murder is set at $1 Million. 

