TRAFFIC ALERTS: Roads close in Odessa, Winkler Co.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

Crews are conducting road bed tests across Odessa starting on Friday. If you find yourself out on the road watch out for these: 

  • FM 1787 between mile markers 279 and 287
  • FM 1379 between mile markers 328 and 353 
  • FM 3095 between mile markers 328 and 353 
  • FM 3503 between mile markers 342 and 350

In Winkler County: 

  • Highway 18 between mile markers 336 and 344 

