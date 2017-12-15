TRAFFIC ALERTS: Roads close in Odessa, Winkler Co.

Crews are conducting road bed tests across Odessa starting on Friday. If you find yourself out on the road watch out for these:

FM 1787 between mile markers 279 and 287

FM 1379 between mile markers 328 and 353

FM 3095 between mile markers 328 and 353

FM 3503 between mile markers 342 and 350

In Winkler County:

Highway 18 between mile markers 336 and 344

