Fly high over the City of Midland during Christmas, enjoy the view

Flying in a WWII Beech C-45, known as the "Spirit of West Texas," seating for up to 5 people and you'll see Midland like you have never seen her before.

"Just get people out over Midland, and to see the Christmas lights, and have a 30-minute flight and have a good time, and have a cup of hot chocolate and just enjoy themselves and the Christmas spirit," said Brent Collins, Wing Leader of High Sky Wing.

Starting this weekend and next weekend, anyone with $75 can seat in a cabin seat, and for a little more of $145, you can upgrade to co-pilot. If you're feeling extra special, take a group of 5 and get the plane to yourself for $395.

"All those funds go to the operation of aircraft, and also the operation of the museum and wing," said Collins.

For more information, visit their website at http://highskywing.org/?p=4563.

