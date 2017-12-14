Restaurant Report: Midland theater on low performer list

It was a short Thanksgiving week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were a few top performers in Odessa and none in Midland for the week of November 20 through November 24. However, there was one Midland establishment who made our low performer list.



Cinergy Cinemas at 1917 Liberty Dr. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Nacho chip containers weren’t labeled

- Uncovered container of chocolate chips

- Box of tomatoes found on floor

- Uncovered containers of chicken, pigs & blanket, and pretzels

- No thermometer in walk-in freezer



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Cinergy Cinemas. However, the health inspector did not that everything was nice and clean.



As we mentioned, there were several places in Odessa that posted perfect scores. Here are Odessa’s top performers:



- Dairy Queen (1525 S. Grant Ave.)

- Flores Café (620 N. Magnolia Ave.)

- Watt’s Burger #1 (1208 S. Grant Ave.)

- Cesarito’s Mexican Food (1001 W. 10th St.)

- La Fiesta Bakery (322 Ann St.)

- Stars #2 (1015 E. 8th St.)

- Coppertop Grill & Bar (1806 E. 7th St.)

- Chickn 4 U (722 N. Lee Ave.)



