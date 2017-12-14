Leading gas services equipment provider breaks ground for headquarters in Midland

The Natural Gas Services Group broke ground for their new headquarters off Veterans Airpark Lane in Midland.

The facility will be a three-story 45,000 sq.ft. building.

The company's CEO, Steve Taylor, says building in Midland was an easy choice for the project.

"Midland is probably the busiest place in the U.S., if not the world, from an oil business perspective," says Taylor

Several city officials were also in attendance for Thursday's ceremony including Mayor Jerry Morales, who says Midland is lucky to have the oil and gas industry.

"We're very proud of the oil and gas industry. We're proud of what they do for our community. They're employing many people and putting up beautiful facilities that are complimentary to their employees. So they're a great asset were having here in the community," said Morales.

The Natural Gas Services Group is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment.

The new headquarters are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2018.

