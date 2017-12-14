Walmart, Sam's Club donates over $139,000 to Children's Miracle Network

The holiday spirit was on full display at the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.



Walmart and Sam's Club donated a check of more than $139,000 to the Children's Miracle Network.



A manager from one of Walmart's local branches brought the jumbo-sized check to the pediatric department at the facility, along with gifts of two Hot Wheels cars for the department's patients.



This all taking place on a day that Santa Claus was visiting.



"It's pretty cool to present that here today on behalf of the company along with some cool looking Power Wheels that the kids got to have fun with this morning. Hopefully they'll enjoy them for the coming months, it's pretty cool to team up with Santa Claus on any day," said Travis Tebbetts, manager at Walmart.



The Children's Miracle Network is a non-profit organization that raises funds for children's hospitals and medical research.



Officials say all the money from Thursday's donation will stay in the community to help local children.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.