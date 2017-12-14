Wyoming man killed in Midland Co. crash

A Wyoming man is dead and another person is recovering following a crash in Midland County last weekend.

We're told the crash happened at the intersection of BI-20 and South Loop 250, about 6 miles east of Midland, on Saturday.

DPS Troopers said a 2010 Ford F-350 pick-up, driven by Seth Gaines, of Pinedale, WY, disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Gaines was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Rick Ndicunguye, 39, of Dallas, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

