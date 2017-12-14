South Texas man killed in Pecos Co. crash

A South Texas man is dead and 2 others are recovering following a crash in Pecos County on Tuesday morning.

We're told the accident happened on Interstate 10, about 4 miles east of Fort Stockton, Texas.

DPS Troopers said a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling east on I-10, crossed the center median and crashed into a trailer being towed by an 18-wheeler that was traveling west.

The driver of the Tacoma, David Cavazos, 67, of Edinburg, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Juan Hernandez, 66, of Houston, and a passenger in the 18-wheeler, Daniela Balmaceda, 59, of Houston, were taken to Pecos County Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

