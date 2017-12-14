Watch Live: President Trump speaks on deregulation efforts. 

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested if they are experiencing signs of pertussis after it was reported there have been 14 cases of whooping cough in several Lea County schools.

The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested if they are experiencing signs of pertussis after it was reported there have been 14 cases of whooping cough in several Lea County schools.

New Mexico health department reports 14 cases of whooping cough in Lea County Schools

New Mexico health department reports 14 cases of whooping cough in Lea County Schools

In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida. "The.