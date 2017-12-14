OPD seizes $300K worth of meth, marijuana

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested if they are experiencing signs of pertussis after it was reported there have been 14 cases of whooping cough in several Lea County schools.
The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested if they are experiencing signs of pertussis after it was reported there have been 14 cases of whooping cough in several Lea County schools.
The Odessa Police Department and FBI have seized approximately $300,000 worth of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop. \
The Odessa Police Department and FBI have seized approximately $300,000 worth of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop. \
The Odessa Police Department stopped by to pay their respects to a fallen San Marcos officer.
The Odessa Police Department stopped by to pay their respects to a fallen San Marcos officer.