OPD seizes $300K worth of meth, marijuana

The Odessa Police Department and FBI have seized approximately $300,000 worth of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.

Officers with the department made the traffic stop after conducting an investigation into a vehicle that was traveling to the Midland / Odessa area believed to be carrying drugs.

K-9 "Diego," with the department assisted in the investigation and alerted of the narcotics inside.

Approximately five pounds of meth and 12 of marijuana were seized.

