OPD seizes $300K worth of meth, marijuana

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
The Odessa Police Department and FBI have seized approximately $300,000 worth of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop. 

Officers with the department made the traffic stop after conducting an investigation into a vehicle that was traveling to the Midland / Odessa area believed to be carrying drugs. 

K-9 "Diego," with the department assisted in the investigation and alerted of the narcotics inside. 

Approximately five pounds of meth and 12 of marijuana were seized. 

