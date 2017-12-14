OPD Honor Guard pays respects to fallen San Marcos officer - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD Honor Guard pays respects to fallen San Marcos officer

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
San Antonio, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department stopped by to pay their respects to a fallen San Marcos officer. 

The funeral for officer Ken Copeland was held on Wednesday at the Community Bible Church in San Antonio. 

He was killed last week while serving a warrant, he was a 20-year veteran of the San Marcos Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly