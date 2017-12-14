No injuries reported after MISD school bus involved in crash

No injuries have been reported after a Midland ISD bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

We're told the accident happened at the intersection of Fairgrounds and Front St. 10 students were on the bus at the time and all have been safely taken to school.

Police are working to clear the scene, but traffic is still flowing.

We do know the bus is not drivable and MISD police are waiting for it to be moved. Parents have also been notified at this time.

