Salvation Army picks up toys donated to NewsWest 9-Salvation Army Toy Drive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

We packed up the toys you all donated for the toy drive and sent them to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army brought two trucks on Wednesday morning.

They say there were more toys donated than last year and it's all thanks to you.

So thank you for your generosity.

Many, many children across the basin will now have a merry Christmas.

