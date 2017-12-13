50 Hobbs elementary students tested for pertussis

Hobbs Municipal Schools is working to prevent any possibility of the spread of pertussis after a student was confirmed with the illness.

We're told the student attended Sanger Elementary School and had the illness earlier this month.

School officials said no further cases of pertussis have been confirmed in Hobbs by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Administrators added that as a precaution, the department prescribed antibiotics for people who came in direct contact with the student.

Parents were also notified by letter of the confirmed case of pertussis on Tuesday and have been warned to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Symptoms usually begin with cold irritations such as a cough, runny nose, sore throat and little or no fever. After several days, the cough may become more severe and result in spasms or a series of coughs that may sometimes result in a gasping, gagging or “whooping” sound, according to the Health Department.

People who are at highest risk of developing complications from pertussis are:

Infants under 1 year of age

Pregnant women in the last three months of pregnancy

Health care workers with face-to-face patient contact

People living or working with infants or pregnant women

People with weakened immune systems

Anybody exhibiting symptoms should contact their health provider, according to the Health Department. Anyone without a health provider or with questions about pertussis may call the Southeastern New Mexico Nurse Epidemiologist at (575) 342-2409 or the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Department at (505) 827-006.

